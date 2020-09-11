Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during a video conference call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in June. Photo: 10 Downing Street / AFP
UK clinches US$19.5 billion post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
- Around 99 per cent of exports between the two nations will be tariff-free under the agreement
- Tokyo said the deal should take effect on January 1, following domestic ratification
