Yoshihide Suga was elected as new head of Japan’s ruling party at the LDP’s leadership election on Monday. Photo: AP
Japan’s Suga wins LDP race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
- I will devote all of myself to work for Japan and its citizens, Suga said after winning 377 votes
- The long-time ally of Abe has said he will pursue his predecessor’s ‘Abenomics’ and follow a diplomatic line centered on the US-Japan alliance
Topic | Japan
Yoshihide Suga was elected as new head of Japan’s ruling party at the LDP’s leadership election on Monday. Photo: AP