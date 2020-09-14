In Australia, where the flu season runs roughly from June to September, officials have procured 16.5 million shots. Photo: AFPIn Australia, where the flu season runs roughly from June to September, officials have procured 16.5 million shots. Photo: AFP
In Australia, where the flu season runs roughly from June to September, officials have procured 16.5 million shots. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Asian nations ramp up flu vaccination plans to fend off double threat

  • With a second or third wave of the pandemic looming for many countries, tackling this year’s influenza season has taken on increased urgency
  • Japan is preparing 31.2 million flu shots for the winter season, up 7 per cent from last year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:21pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In Australia, where the flu season runs roughly from June to September, officials have procured 16.5 million shots. Photo: AFPIn Australia, where the flu season runs roughly from June to September, officials have procured 16.5 million shots. Photo: AFP
In Australia, where the flu season runs roughly from June to September, officials have procured 16.5 million shots. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE