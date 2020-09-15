Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly arrives for the first hearing in his financial misconduct trial at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Former Carlos Ghosn aide Greg Kelly pleads not guilty as trial opens in Japan
- Ghosn, the former Nissan boss, fled Japan for Lebanon last year, leaving his right-hand man Kelly as the only person facing financial misconduct charges
- The trial, expected to last around 10 months, centres on whether Kelly and Nissan illegally concealed payments promised to Ghosn on retirement
Topic | Japan
Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly arrives for the first hearing in his financial misconduct trial at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Photo: AP