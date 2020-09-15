Planned drills, which Pyongyang has called a rehearsal for war, have been scaled back. Photo: AFP
South Korea insists joint military plans with US do not involve nuclear weapons, disputing claims in Bob Woodward book
- The South Korean government was responding to claims that the US had devised plans for a possible armed clash with North Korea
- Kim Jong-un has urged South Korea-US military exercises be cancelled or postponed before further negotiations
Topic | South Korea
