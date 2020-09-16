Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) with his successor Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
Japan’s Shinzo Abe resigns, clearing way for Yoshihide Suga to take over as PM
- Suga has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be turning around an economy battered by the pandemic
- The outgoing leader said his health is improving and thanked the people for their support
Topic | Japan
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) with his successor Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP