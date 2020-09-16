Shinzo Abe appears as the Nintendo game character Super Mario during the closing ceremony at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Kyodo/AP
Golfing with Trump, Super Mario: a look back at Japan’s Shinzo Abe era
- From a turn as Super Mario to a visit to the controversial Yasukuni shrine, here are some of the key moments of Abe’s record-breaking time in office
- The former PM has said little about what he thinks his legacy will be, but he has cited one particular point of pride: bringing Obama to Hiroshima in 2016
Topic | Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe appears as the Nintendo game character Super Mario during the closing ceremony at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Kyodo/AP