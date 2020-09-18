Mitsubishi Estate president Junichi Yoshida unveils the company’s plans to construct Japan’s tallest building, Torch Tower, in the new Tokyo Torch district. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s tallest skyscraper, named ‘Torch Tower’, to be built in Tokyo
- The 63-floor building is part of a development project in the Japanese capital’s Marunouchi business and commercial district
- Developers Mitsubishi Estate said the name comes from a wish to light up Japan. It will feature offices, a luxury hotel and observation deck
