Mitsubishi Estate president Junichi Yoshida unveils the company’s plans to construct Japan’s tallest building, Torch Tower, in the new Tokyo Torch district. Photo: KyodoMitsubishi Estate president Junichi Yoshida unveils the company’s plans to construct Japan’s tallest building, Torch Tower, in the new Tokyo Torch district. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s tallest skyscraper, named ‘Torch Tower’, to be built in Tokyo

  • The 63-floor building is part of a development project in the Japanese capital’s Marunouchi business and commercial district
  • Developers Mitsubishi Estate said the name comes from a wish to light up Japan. It will feature offices, a luxury hotel and observation deck

Kyodo
Updated: 2:05pm, 18 Sep, 2020

