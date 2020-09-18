The meetings were held via teleconference on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered deep downturns in regional economies, disrupted global trade and supply chains, and increased market volatility in Asia and beyond, prompting authorities to enact large economic stimulus programmes.

Recognising the risk that unwinding such large stimulus plans could destabilise financial markets, the ministers from Japan, South Korea, China and Asean, a group known as Asean+3, addressed how they will exit from the crisis measures.

“We will carefully measure the appropriate timing of the exit from these pandemic measures in accordance with the economic and pandemic situation of each member,” the Asean+3 leaders said.

Jobless jeepney drivers who were forced off the road by coronavirus lockdowns beg for money to feed their families along a road in Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE

Highlighting worries about the risks of a hit to market liquidity, Japan and Malaysia on Friday signed a bilateral currency swap arrangement that enables authorities to swap up to US$3 billion of their currencies.

The Asean+3 leaders also promised to boost the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM).

The CMIM plays a crucial role in supporting regional financial stability by allowing the member economies, which include the Asean+3 and Hong Kong, to tap currency swap lines to secure currencies in need.

“We expect the CMIM … to be further strengthened to assist the regional economies dealing with various crisis situations including pandemics,” they said.