Former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori (centre left) and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (centre right) pose with signed Japan and Taiwan athletes’ uniforms for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
Olympics: Tokyo Games athletes to be exempted from coronavirus entry bans
- Athletes will monitor their own health and must test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of leaving their home countries
- Participants will be able to practice or compete in the 14-day quarantine period, but movements will be limited
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
