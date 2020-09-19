Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe visited the shrine in person once during his last tenure but regularly sent offerings via an aide on the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II and during the shrine’s spring and autumn festivals. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe visits controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead
- The shrine is seen by China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan’s past military aggression as it honours wartime leaders convicted as war criminals
- Abe, who was replaced this week by Yoshihide Suga, had not been there since a 2013 pilgrimage prompted outrage
