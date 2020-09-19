A health worker checks temperature of a woman at Sathe nagar slum colony during a Covid-19 testing campaign in Mumbai. Photo: DPAA health worker checks temperature of a woman at Sathe nagar slum colony during a Covid-19 testing campaign in Mumbai. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus latest: India’s cases surge, Japan relaxes rules on crowd sizes

  • India reported an extra 93,337 cases on Saturday, while Australia’s Victoria state saw its lowest daily increase in three months
  • Canada’s opposition leader has tested positive for Covid-19, as the Philippines maintains social distancing on public transport

Updated: 3:18pm, 19 Sep, 2020

