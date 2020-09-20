Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: KyodoJapan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

Yoshihide Suga affirms US-Japan alliance in first phone call with Donald Trump

  • The new Japanese leader told Trump that Tokyo’s cooperation with Washington was the foundation of regional peace and stability
  • Suga and Trump agreed to work closely together on issues including the coronavirus pandemic and North Korea

Topic |   Japan
KyodoReuters
Kyodo and Reuters

Updated: 10:51pm, 20 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: KyodoJapan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE