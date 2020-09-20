Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Yoshihide Suga affirms US-Japan alliance in first phone call with Donald Trump
- The new Japanese leader told Trump that Tokyo’s cooperation with Washington was the foundation of regional peace and stability
- Suga and Trump agreed to work closely together on issues including the coronavirus pandemic and North Korea
Topic | Japan
Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time on September 20, 2020. Photo: Kyodo