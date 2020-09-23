Obachaaan fronting Osaka’s fire safety campaign. Photo: YouTube
For Obachaaan, Japan’s grandmother ‘idol group’, the fire still burns
- Obachaaan, which means ‘old lady’, was formed by a group of senior citizens as a playful counterpoint to popular teenage boy and girl bands
- Fronting Osaka’s fire safety campaign, they appear in clips yelling at people who have turned their back on a stove or have fallen asleep with a lit cigarette
Topic | Japan
Obachaaan fronting Osaka’s fire safety campaign. Photo: YouTube