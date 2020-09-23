People walk past a sign for a brothel in Japan. A sex business operator said her revenue declined 80 per cent after she suspended her business in April in accordance with requests from the local authorities. Photo: APPeople walk past a sign for a brothel in Japan. A sex business operator said her revenue declined 80 per cent after she suspended her business in April in accordance with requests from the local authorities. Photo: AP
Sex business operator sues Japan over exclusion from coronavirus cash handout programme

  • Japan’s government offers US$19,000 and rental assistance to small businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic – but not the sex industry
  • Meanwhile, a report found nearly 36,000 Japanese companies have chosen to discontinue their business this year, mainly due to the coronavirus crisis

Kyodo
Updated: 8:13pm, 23 Sep, 2020

People walk past a sign for a brothel in Japan. A sex business operator said her revenue declined 80 per cent after she suspended her business in April in accordance with requests from the local authorities. Photo: AP
