Japan’s Yoshihide Suga urges better ties during first talks with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in

  • The new Japanese prime minister had a 20-minute phone conversation with the South Korean president, amid strained relations between the neighbours
  • They also agreed to work together on issues such as North Korea and allowing business travel despite coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 6:45pm, 24 Sep, 2020

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, held their first telephone call on Thursday. Photo: AP
