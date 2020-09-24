South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, held their first telephone call on Thursday. Photo: AP
Japan’s Yoshihide Suga urges better ties during first talks with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in
- The new Japanese prime minister had a 20-minute phone conversation with the South Korean president, amid strained relations between the neighbours
- They also agreed to work together on issues such as North Korea and allowing business travel despite coronavirus restrictions
Topic | Japan
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, held their first telephone call on Thursday. Photo: AP