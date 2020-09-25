Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, is one of only three women in top positions under Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan will have a ‘bright future’ if women can lead, says lawmaker Seiko Noda
- The LDP veteran aims to challenge Yoshihide Suga for party leadership, but admits many don’t believe women are qualified to become prime minister
- She said women are best placed to put together policies that can help offset Japan’s ageing and shrinking population
Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, is one of only three women in top positions under Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Bloomberg