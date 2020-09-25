Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, is one of only three women in top positions under Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: BloombergSeiko Noda, executive acting secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, is one of only three women in top positions under Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan will have a ‘bright future’ if women can lead, says lawmaker Seiko Noda

  • The LDP veteran aims to challenge Yoshihide Suga for party leadership, but admits many don’t believe women are qualified to become prime minister
  • She said women are best placed to put together policies that can help offset Japan’s ageing and shrinking population

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:00am, 25 Sep, 2020

