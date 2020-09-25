An official went missing on Monday during a fishing inspection trip off the western island of Yeonpyeong. EPA-EFEAn official went missing on Monday during a fishing inspection trip off the western island of Yeonpyeong. EPA-EFE
An official went missing on Monday during a fishing inspection trip off the western island of Yeonpyeong. EPA-EFE
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un makes rare apology to South over killed official

  • North Korean officials this week shot and burned the body of a South Korean official who appeared to be trying to defect
  • The leader sent a message to Seoul calling the incident ‘unexpected’ and ‘unfortunate’

Associated Press
Updated: 2:32pm, 25 Sep, 2020

