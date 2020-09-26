Suga Yoshihide, Japan's prime minister, speaks in a pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan’s new PM Yoshihide Suga willing to meet Kim Jong-un without conditions, he says in UN speech
- Looking to succeed where ex-boss Shinzo Abe failed, prime minister seeks to resolve long-standing issues with North Korea
- Suga says Tokyo is determined to host postponed Olympics next summer as proof that world is bouncing back from coronavirus
