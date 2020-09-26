Harumi Suzuki has filed a suit against the Roman Catholic Church in Japan. Photo: AP
Japan woman sues Catholic Church over alleged sex abuse, as #MeToo spreads in country
- In the civil lawsuit, the woman accused a priest of raping her in 1977 after she had sought consolation from the church as a victim of domestic violence
- The church has refused to take her complaints seriously over the years, bringing her ‘more than 40 years of hell’, the suit says
Topic | Japan
