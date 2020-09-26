A quarantine officer conducting a PCR test at Narita airport. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus latest: Japan calls for solidarity in Covid-19 fight as global deaths near 1 million
- Japan will support the universal distribution of vaccines and work with Asean to set up an emergency health centre, Suga says in UN speech
- Meanwhile, WHO says world death toll will hit 1 million next week, while top health official in Australia’s Victoria quits over quarantine bungle
