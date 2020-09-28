BTS members pose on the red carpet during the 2019 MAMA Awards in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: ReutersBTS members pose on the red carpet during the 2019 MAMA Awards in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Mogul behind K-pop band BTS is now a billionaire thanks to IPO

  • South Korea’s largest listing in years is making Big Hit founder Bang Si-hyuk worth US$1.4 billion
  • But the agency’s heavy reliance on the boy band could also become a drawback, as some of its stars may have to do military service

