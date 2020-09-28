Japan Airlines is ditching the phrase ‘ladies and gentlemen’ in announcements made in flights and by staff at airports from October. Photo: AFP
Japan Airlines ditches ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greetings
- From October, the airline will use gender-friendly expression like ‘good morning’ and ‘good evening’
- The decision appears to be a first for major Japanese carriers
Topic | Japan
