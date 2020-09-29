Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will host a meeting of the Quad group in Tokyo in October. Photo: AFP
Quad group, made up of US, Japan, Australia and India, to meet in show of unity to China
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia’s Marise Payne and India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet in Tokyo
- The Indo-Pacific bloc, seen as a counter to China’s influence in the region, will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and security issues
