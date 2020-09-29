Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will host a meeting of the Quad group in Tokyo in October. Photo: AFPJapan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will host a meeting of the Quad group in Tokyo in October. Photo: AFP
Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will host a meeting of the Quad group in Tokyo in October. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Quad group, made up of US, Japan, Australia and India, to meet in show of unity to China

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia’s Marise Payne and India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet in Tokyo
  • The Indo-Pacific bloc, seen as a counter to China’s influence in the region, will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and security issues

Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:06pm, 29 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will host a meeting of the Quad group in Tokyo in October. Photo: AFPJapan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will host a meeting of the Quad group in Tokyo in October. Photo: AFP
Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will host a meeting of the Quad group in Tokyo in October. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE