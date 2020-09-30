Murder suspect Takahiro Shiraishi (centre) sexually assaulted all the female victims. Photo: AFPMurder suspect Takahiro Shiraishi (centre) sexually assaulted all the female victims. Photo: AFP
Japanese man pleads guilty to killing, dismembering nine people in flat

  • Takahiro Shiraishi, who dismembered eight women and one man and stored their bodies in cooling boxes, admitted that the allegations against him were ‘correct’
  • But his lawyers argued the charges should be reduced because the victims, who had expressed suicidal thoughts on Twitter, gave their consent to be killed

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:02pm, 30 Sep, 2020

