Murder suspect Takahiro Shiraishi (centre) sexually assaulted all the female victims. Photo: AFP
Japanese man pleads guilty to killing, dismembering nine people in flat
- Takahiro Shiraishi, who dismembered eight women and one man and stored their bodies in cooling boxes, admitted that the allegations against him were ‘correct’
- But his lawyers argued the charges should be reduced because the victims, who had expressed suicidal thoughts on Twitter, gave their consent to be killed
Topic | Japan
