Supporters of Donald Trump rally outside Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, where the US president is being treated for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Trump ‘brought Covid-19 upon himself’, Japan business lobby chief says
- Hiroaki Nakanishi said the US president did not take enough precautionary steps against the coronavirus
- Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since Friday
