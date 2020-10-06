Only 80 firms out of thousands with links in China have returned part of their operations home since Korea introduced its U-turn law in 2013. Photo: HandoutOnly 80 firms out of thousands with links in China have returned part of their operations home since Korea introduced its U-turn law in 2013. Photo: Handout
Only 80 firms out of thousands with links in China have returned part of their operations home since Korea introduced its U-turn law in 2013. Photo: Handout
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean firms prefer manufacturing in China despite government’s reshoring plans

  • Seven out of 10 South Korean companies in China have no interest in returning home, according to a recent survey
  • Anecdotal evidence indicates that firms considering cutting back operations in China are instead looking to relocate in Southeast Asia

Topic |   South Korea
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:45am, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Only 80 firms out of thousands with links in China have returned part of their operations home since Korea introduced its U-turn law in 2013. Photo: HandoutOnly 80 firms out of thousands with links in China have returned part of their operations home since Korea introduced its U-turn law in 2013. Photo: Handout
Only 80 firms out of thousands with links in China have returned part of their operations home since Korea introduced its U-turn law in 2013. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE