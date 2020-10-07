Under the new proposal, abortion would be banned after 14 weeks except in the case of a sex crime. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea proposes law allowing abortion until 14th week of pregnancy after landmark court ruling
- South Korea criminalised abortion in 1953, but exceptions to the law were introduced in 1973, including when the pregnancy was caused by a sexual crime
- However, the Constitutional Court overturned the ban in last year, saying it curbed women’s rights and ordering the government to come up with a new law
