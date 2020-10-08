Politicians have been urged to attend a town hall meeting with LGBT residents to hear their grievances and proposals about ways to make the community more harmonious. Photo: Xinhua
Japanese politician slammed as ‘dinosaur’ after claiming LGBT education would mean ‘no children’
- Masateru Shiraishi, 78, warned that if local schools were required to teach students about same-sex families, the ward ‘will have no residents’
- Backlash online was swift, with one social media user claiming Shiraishi was ‘one of the reasons why Japan is stuck in the past’
