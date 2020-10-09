Riot police armed with pepper spray canisters stand guard during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
How Japan’s status as financial hub benefits from China’s Hong Kong crackdown and Singapore’s limits on foreign workers
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office last month, is eager to make Japan more inviting for overseas financiers as part of his reform agenda
- ‘In the end, what matters is whether Japan can smell of money,’ newly appointed vice finance minister Kenji Nakanishi said
Topic | Japan
Riot police armed with pepper spray canisters stand guard during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg