The number of suicides of Japanese students in elementary to high school more than doubled to 59 from the same period last year. Photo: AFP
Japan’s suicide spike shows coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on women and teenage girls
- Sociologists have warned the economic and social disruption wrought by measures to contain the coronavirus could cause more deaths than the pathogen itself
- Economically, the coronavirus has disproportionately affected women, who are more likely to be in irregular employment in retail or service industries
Topic | Japan
The number of suicides of Japanese students in elementary to high school more than doubled to 59 from the same period last year. Photo: AFP