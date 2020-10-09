The number of suicides of Japanese students in elementary to high school more than doubled to 59 from the same period last year. Photo: AFPThe number of suicides of Japanese students in elementary to high school more than doubled to 59 from the same period last year. Photo: AFP
Japan’s suicide spike shows coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on women and teenage girls

  • Sociologists have warned the economic and social disruption wrought by measures to contain the coronavirus could cause more deaths than the pathogen itself
  • Economically, the coronavirus has disproportionately affected women, who are more likely to be in irregular employment in retail or service industries

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:48pm, 9 Oct, 2020

