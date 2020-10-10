People visit the Mansu Hill to lay flowers to the bronze statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang on October 10, as part of celebrations to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party. Photo: AP
North Korea holds predawn military parade to celebrate Workers’ Party anniversary
- South Korea said there were signs that a major parade was held early on Saturday in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling party
- It was being closely watched to see whether leader Kim Jong-un would deliver messages to domestic and foreign audiences and unveil new weapons
