A street in Hongdae, one of the busiest entertainment districts in Seoul, is crowded with people after South Korea eased Covid-19 social distancing rules. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: South Korea cases jump as rules relaxed; India sees lowest daily tally since August
- A day after South Korea eased social distancing rules, the country reported 102 new Covid-19 cases, its first triple-digit increase in six days
- Meanwhile, India registered 55,342 new coronavirus cases while Australia’s New South Wales will ease restrictions
