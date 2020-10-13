North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a celebration marking the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Photo: EPA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s ‘tears of gratitude’ highlight new propaganda strategy
- Kim closed his impoverished country’s borders in January to stop the virus, a move which analysts say has exacerbated the effects of international sanctions
- The acknowledgement of personal fallibility is a marked contrast to the superlative-laden propaganda that exalted his grandfather Kim Il-sung, the North’s founder
