Commuters are seen walking to their offices in Tokyo. About 71 per cent of Japanese firms said women accounted for less than a tenth of management, while 17 per cent had no female managers at all. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan falls short in ‘womenomics’ goals, with just 10 per cent female managers in most firms
- A survey also found 17 per cent of companies had no women management. Japan’s global ranking on gender parity fell to 121 out of 153 countries in 2020
- New premier Yoshihide Suga’s 21-member cabinet has just two female ministers, and women account under 10 per cent of lawmakers
