A woman is greeted by a friend as she arrives from New Zealand after the Trans-Tasman travel bubble opened overnight, following an extended border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Sydney opens up to New Zealand travellers; Thailand seeks travel bubble with China

  • Quarantine restrictions were lifted on travellers from New Zealand, but not the other way; while cinemas have reopened in India
  • Thailand is in talks with China to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor by January, while a South Korean hospital unveils an upgraded testing booth

Updated: 2:06pm, 16 Oct, 2020

