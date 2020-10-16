A woman is greeted by a friend as she arrives from New Zealand after the Trans-Tasman travel bubble opened overnight, following an extended border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Sydney opens up to New Zealand travellers; Thailand seeks travel bubble with China
- Quarantine restrictions were lifted on travellers from New Zealand, but not the other way; while cinemas have reopened in India
- Thailand is in talks with China to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor by January, while a South Korean hospital unveils an upgraded testing booth
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman is greeted by a friend as she arrives from New Zealand after the Trans-Tasman travel bubble opened overnight, following an extended border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters