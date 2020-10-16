US Army soldiers and tanks are seen during an exercise in Gangwon province, South Korea. The two countries have been at loggerheads over the Trump administration’s demands that South Korea pay billions of dollars more towards the cost of their presence. Photo: EPA-EFE
US military may lay off South Korean workers at bases after funding deal expires
- The US Forces Korea said a temporary funding deal to pay around 9,000 workers will expire in December and it will stop paying them until March
- The US has over 28,000 troops in South Korea but wants the country to contribute more towards the cost of its presence
Topic | South Korea
