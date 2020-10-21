Accumulated FDI into South Korea reached US$8 billion for the first nine months to September. Photo: Bloomberg Accumulated FDI into South Korea reached US$8 billion for the first nine months to September. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea sees dramatic leap in foreign direct investments in Q3 as confidence returns

  • Inward FDI during July to September surged 83 per cent to US$3.1 billion, as investors made their postponed funding ‘with vengeance’, a trade official said
  • The country has succeeded in containing the coronavirus pandemic with a combination of testing, hi-tech contact tracing and strong public cooperation

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 8:47am, 21 Oct, 2020

Accumulated FDI into South Korea reached US$8 billion for the first nine months to September. Photo: Bloomberg Accumulated FDI into South Korea reached US$8 billion for the first nine months to September. Photo: Bloomberg
Accumulated FDI into South Korea reached US$8 billion for the first nine months to September. Photo: Bloomberg
