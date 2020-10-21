Even before the coronavirus pandemic, trust in vaccines was a growing challenge for public health bodies. Photo: AFP Even before the coronavirus pandemic, trust in vaccines was a growing challenge for public health bodies. Photo: AFP
Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, stirring coronavirus vaccine fears

  • Officials last month announced plans to procure 20 per cent more flu vaccines for the winter than the previous year to inoculate 30 million people
  • Ensuring public trust in vaccines has become a major global challenge this year, as some countries rush to approve experimental Covid-19 shots

Reuters
Updated: 6:16pm, 21 Oct, 2020

