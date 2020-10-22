A nurse gives a flu vaccination shot to a man earlier this month. Photo: AFP
South Korea flu shot deaths grow to 13, but officials refuse to suspend vaccination programme
- Health authorities said they have found no direct links between the deaths, which include a 17-year-old boy, and the vaccines being given out for free
- South Korea ordered more flu vaccines this year to ward off what it calls a ‘twindemic’ of people with flu developing potential Covid-19 complications
