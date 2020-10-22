A department store employee wears a face mask in Osaka on October 7. Photo: Kyodo A department store employee wears a face mask in Osaka on October 7. Photo: Kyodo
Face masks block up to 90 per cent of coronavirus but can’t stop transmission entirely, Japan study finds

  • Researchers at the University of Tokyo used a pair of mannequin heads for their tests – one to wear the masks and the other to ‘cough’ coronavirus
  • They found that even when an N95 mask, used by medical professionals, was fitted to the face with tape, some virus particles still sneaked in

Updated: 3:15pm, 22 Oct, 2020

