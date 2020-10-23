John Demers, assistant US attorney general for national security, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
US accuses China of aiding North Korea cyber thefts
- Senior justice official John Demers says Asian superpower is helping launder stolen proceeds as well as possibly providing expertise and training
- China is playing ‘balancing act’, he adds, saying that Beijing ‘does not want North Korea to fail’ but is also not keen on neighbour being ‘overly aggressive’
Topic | North Korea
