A woman gets an influenza vaccine at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea vaccine death toll grows to 25 amid denials flu shot linked to teen’s demise
- Doctors and politicians have called for a halt to the government campaign aimed at vaccinating about 30 million people against influenza
- An autopsy of the 17-year-old conducted by the National Forensic Service found the death had no relation to the vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported
