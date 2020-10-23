Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows during their news conference following a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows during their news conference following a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Japan signs first post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but UK-based Japanese firms still nervous

  • The pact largely replicates an existing Japan-EU accord that will no longer cover Britain after the Brexit transition period ends in December
  • Japanese companies welcomed the deal, but those based in Britain and operating in continental Europe are still wary about the future

Kyodo
Kyodo in Tokyo

Updated: 12:07pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows during their news conference following a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows during their news conference following a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows during their news conference following a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
