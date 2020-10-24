An aerial view of the Gobi Desert in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo: AFP An aerial view of the Gobi Desert in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of the Gobi Desert in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo: AFP
North Korea warns China desert dust could spread Covid-19, tells citizens to stay indoors

  • An official party newspaper said the need to deal with ‘the yellow dust’ had become ‘more critical’ as coronavirus infections spread around the world
  • The claim that the virus that causes Covid-19 could spread to North Korea from the Gobi desert, some 1,900km away, appears unsupported

Reuters in Seoul

Updated: 1:01pm, 24 Oct, 2020

