An aerial view of the Gobi Desert in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo: AFP
North Korea warns China desert dust could spread Covid-19, tells citizens to stay indoors
- An official party newspaper said the need to deal with ‘the yellow dust’ had become ‘more critical’ as coronavirus infections spread around the world
- The claim that the virus that causes Covid-19 could spread to North Korea from the Gobi desert, some 1,900km away, appears unsupported
