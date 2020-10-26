Defence force personnel on board the helicopter destroyer JS Kaga during Keen Sword on October 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Japan, US begin major military drill, including cyber warfare training, as concerns about China grow
- The Keen Sword exercise, held every two years, involves dozens of warships, hundreds of aircraft and 46,000 soldiers, sailors and marines from Japan and the US
- Running until November 5, it will include cyber and electronic warfare training for the first time
Topic | Japan
Defence force personnel on board the helicopter destroyer JS Kaga during Keen Sword on October 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters