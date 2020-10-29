People take part in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on April 27, 2014. Photo: AFP People take part in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on April 27, 2014. Photo: AFP
People take part in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on April 27, 2014. Photo: AFP
In Japan, one in four LGBTQ people have been forcibly outed: survey

  • The survey of more than 10,000 respondents found transgender men were most likely to have their identities exposed without their consent, at 53.6 per cent
  • However, two in three people indicated Japanese society was more welcoming towards LGBTQ people as compared with five years ago

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Oct, 2020

