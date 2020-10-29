People take part in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on April 27, 2014. Photo: AFP
In Japan, one in four LGBTQ people have been forcibly outed: survey
- The survey of more than 10,000 respondents found transgender men were most likely to have their identities exposed without their consent, at 53.6 per cent
- However, two in three people indicated Japanese society was more welcoming towards LGBTQ people as compared with five years ago
