Then Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Hong Kong in April 2018. Photo: AP
US approves extradition of Carlos Ghosn’s accused escape plotters to Japan
- Americans Michael and Peter Taylor allegedly helped smuggle ex-Nissan boss out of country while he was awaiting trial on financial crimes
- Ghosn fled to his childhood home of Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Kapan
Topic | Nissan
Then Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Hong Kong in April 2018. Photo: AP