Then Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Hong Kong in April 2018. Photo: AP
US approves extradition of Carlos Ghosn’s accused escape plotters to Japan

  • Americans Michael and Peter Taylor allegedly helped smuggle ex-Nissan boss out of country while he was awaiting trial on financial crimes
  • Ghosn fled to his childhood home of Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Kapan

Reuters
Updated: 1:45am, 30 Oct, 2020

