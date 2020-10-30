A Japanese surveillance drone flies over the disputed islands known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China. Photo: AP A Japanese surveillance drone flies over the disputed islands known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Japan prepares to freeze China out of its drone supply chain due to security concerns

  • The decision, which could come into effect next year, arises from concerns about information technology, supply chains, cybersecurity and intellectual property
  • Domestic drone makers expect to benefit from the changes, as they mean government ministries will most likely do their drone shopping at home

Topic |   Drones
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:42pm, 30 Oct, 2020

