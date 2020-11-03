A woman is suspected of burying the body of her newborn baby in a park in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst A woman is suspected of burying the body of her newborn baby in a park in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
A woman is suspected of burying the body of her newborn baby in a park in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese woman arrested a year after newborn baby’s body discovered in Tokyo park

  • The woman, 23, told police she gave birth in a restroom at Tokyo’s Haneda airport
  • She was identified from security camera footage installed near the park, which showed a person resembling her holding a bag

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman is suspected of burying the body of her newborn baby in a park in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst A woman is suspected of burying the body of her newborn baby in a park in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
A woman is suspected of burying the body of her newborn baby in a park in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
READ FULL ARTICLE